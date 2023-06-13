Market Analysts see Newmont Corporation [NEM] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] traded at a high on 06/12/23, posting a 1.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.04. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM that Newmont Urges Union at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico to Abide by Labor Agreement.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) announced today it has suspended operations at the Company’s Peñasquito mine in Mexico while refuting claims by the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic (“the Union”) regarding violating legal regulations and labor agreements. The Company urged the Union to abide by the mutually agreed Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”) negotiated and signed by both parties in June of 2022.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 7, 2023, the Union notified the Company of a strike action demanding an increase in the uncapped profit sharing benefit provided for in the CBA from 10 percent to 20 percent, representing a 100 percent increase. In response to the strike notice, Minera Peñasquito has suspended operations in a safe and orderly manner. Essential activities related to safety, security and environmental monitoring and protection continue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6617237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmont Corporation stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $33.88 billion, with 794.00 million shares outstanding and 792.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 6617237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

How has NEM stock performed recently?

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.23, while it was recorded at 41.89 for the last single week of trading, and 45.92 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 13.50%.

Insider trade positions for Newmont Corporation [NEM]