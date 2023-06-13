Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] falling to $43. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $36.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that JD.com to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023.

Holders of record of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 19, 2023 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) as of the close of business on May 19, 2023 (New York time), who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares, must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

JD.com Inc. represents 1.57 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.49 billion with the latest information. JD stock price has been found in the range of $36.52 to $37.445.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 7344156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $60.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.49, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 48.28 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 23.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]