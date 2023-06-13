Market Analysts see Chevron Corporation [CVX] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] plunged by -$1.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $159.327 during the day while it closed the day at $157.33. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Brightmark, Chevron U.S.A. Partnership Expands to Michigan with Second Largest Renewable Natural Gas Project to Date.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is positioned to expand renewable natural gas (RNG) production with five new anaerobic digestion dairy farm projects in western Michigan, designed to convert animal waste to renewable fuels.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC. The Chevron-Brightmark renewable natural gas joint venture operates a nationwide system of RNG joint venture projects.

Chevron Corporation stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has declined by -0.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.34% and lost -12.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $296.63 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 7158668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $189.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.67, while it was recorded at 158.21 for the last single week of trading, and 166.74 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions