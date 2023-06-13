Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Stock trading around $2.23 per share: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.02.

A sum of 7600847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.58M shares. Lloyds Banking Group plc shares reached a high of $2.26 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

The one-year LYG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.53. The average equity rating for LYG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

LYG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lloyds Banking Group plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.28. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $84,594 per employee.

LYG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Insider Position Details