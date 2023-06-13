Li Auto Inc. [LI] Stock trading around $31.15 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] slipped around -0.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.15 at the close of the session, down -1.98%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Li Auto Inc. May 2023 Delivery Update.

“In May, Li Auto’s monthly gross sales1 exceeded RMB10 billion for the first time in our history, laying a solid foundation for us to reach the sales target of RMB100 billion in 2023. The full-scale upgrade of our organizational processes has comprehensively strengthened our operating capabilities, advancing both our operating quality and efficiency in an upward spiral. Our smart electric vehicles and organizational processes are the two most critical strengths of Li Auto,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 52.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.56 and lowest of $30.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.49, which means current price is +57.24% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 6884107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $39.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.59.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 31.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.23 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.87%.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]