Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $33.96 billion, up 27.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] traded at a high on 06/12/23, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $115.40. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM that Quarterra Opens Cormac Apartments.

Mid-Rise Mixed-Use Community Offers 303 Modern Homes in Charleston’s Growing Upper Peninsula District.

Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer and asset manager, today announced the opening of Cormac Apartments. Cormac is a mixed-use apartment community on Charleston’s upper peninsula and represents the first joint venture between QMF and Cresset Partners and was capitalized in their Cresset Diversified Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) Fund I.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6554040 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lennar Corporation stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $36.75 billion, with 286.07 million shares outstanding and 247.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 6554040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $115.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.31, while it was recorded at 114.59 for the last single week of trading, and 94.36 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]