Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Stock trading around $23.43 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $23.43 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.92, while the highest price level was $23.61. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kohl’s Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.21 percent and weekly performance of 15.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5523795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.14. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.41, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions