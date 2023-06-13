Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Stock trading around $31.23 per share: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM that CANADA DRY GINGER ALE AND DESIGNER ANWAR CARROTS DROP SUMMER COMFORT COLLECTION.

Limited Edition Inflatable Pool and Motorized Drink Cooler Now Available On NTWRK.

Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Anwar Carrots, the legendary designer behind the eponymous streetwear brand Carrots, today announced the launch of summer’s most refreshing collaboration: a co-branded collection featuring two summertime essentials, an 8-foot inflatable pool and motorized beverage cooler with Bluetooth capabilities. The Canada Dry x Carrots bundle launches today, and is available in limited quantities for a chance to win on social commerce marketplace, NTWRK.

A sum of 16030783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $31.336 and dropped to a low of $30.985 until finishing in the latest session at $31.23.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.59. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.27%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details