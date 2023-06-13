Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL] Revenue clocked in at $19.20 million, up 66.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Jin Medical International Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZJYL] price surged by 54.75 percent to reach at $4.67. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM that Jin Medical International Ltd. Announces Exercise of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option.

Prime Number Capital, LLC acted as the sole bookrunner for the IPO. SBI China Capital Financial Services Limited acted as the co-manager for the IPO. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to the underwriters.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 5648897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 47.67K shares. Jin Medical International Ltd. shares reached a high of $20.80 and dropped to a low of $8.52 until finishing in the latest session at $13.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jin Medical International Ltd. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZJYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZJYL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ZJYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZJYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.72 for Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Jin Medical International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.10 and a Gross Margin at +32.30. Jin Medical International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.64.

Jin Medical International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Jin Medical International Ltd. [ZJYL] Insider Position Details