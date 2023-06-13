HSBC Securities slashes price target on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] – find out why.

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.70 during the day while it closed the day at $8.69. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:30 AM that UMC Reports Sales for May 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock has also gained 6.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMC stock has inclined by 3.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.86% and gained 33.08% year-on date.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $21.51 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 6521050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to -8.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Insider Ownership positions