Halliburton Company [HAL] moved down -1.89: Why It’s Important

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.83%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Halliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Storage Project.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide completions, liners, and monitoring products and services for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) system within the HyNet North West project in the Liverpool Bay (U.K.).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The first CCS project commissioned in the U.K, the HyNet project will apply CCS to reduce carbon emissions in the UK by transporting carbon dioxide captured from industry and storing them in depleted reservoirs underneath Liverpool Bay. Halliburton will manufacture and deliver equipment from its U.K. completion manufacturing center in Arbroath.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock dropped by -24.83%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.38. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.46 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 901.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.37M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 6717802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.44, while it was recorded at 32.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details