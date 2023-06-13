Goldman slashes price target on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] – find out why.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.78%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Share Purchase by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zou commented, “I am excited at leading Kingsoft Cloud, fully confident in the Company’s strategy, execution and long-term prospects, and I will continue to be committed to the Company’s future development.”.

Over the last 12 months, KC stock rose by 16.91%. The one-year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.87. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 236.43 million shares outstanding and 104.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, KC stock reached a trading volume of 6343292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.78. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details