For Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] loss -11.81% or -6.83 points to close at $51.00 with a heavy trading volume of 16697162 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Nasdaq Accelerates Its Transformation as a Leading Technology Provider to the Global Financial System with the Acquisition of Adenza from Thoma Bravo.

Acquisition of premium software and technology company expands Nasdaq’s liquidity and integrity platforms with leading risk management, regulatory, and capital markets software and technology solutions.

Delivers high-growth, high-margin, recurring revenue, increasing Nasdaq’s Solutions Businesses’ medium-term organic revenue growth outlook by 100 basis points to 8-11%.

It opened the trading session at $52.10, the shares rose to $53.45 and dropped to $50.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NDAQ points out that the company has recorded -20.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, NDAQ reached to a volume of 16697162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $63.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NDAQ stock

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.14, while it was recorded at 56.14 for the last single week of trading, and 58.85 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $176,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 4.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]