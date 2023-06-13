For Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] price plunged by -0.94 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Expands Stock-Repurchase Program by 50 Percent to $3 Billion.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 8605919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.87M shares. Devon Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $50.04 and dropped to a low of $48.90 until finishing in the latest session at $49.40.

The one-year DVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.54. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $62.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.75, while it was recorded at 49.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Insider Position Details