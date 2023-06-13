First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $3.09 billion, down -51.80% YTD: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a high on 06/12/23, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.81. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM that KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2023.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within one of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11053327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 4.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.67%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $6.35 billion, with 536.94 million shares outstanding and 529.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 11053327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $13.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $119,332 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]