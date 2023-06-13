Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] is -72.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DFLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.44%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dragonfly Energy Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Over the last 12 months, DFLI stock dropped by -67.36%. The one-year Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.0. The average equity rating for DFLI stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.81 million, with 45.10 million shares outstanding and 9.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.74K shares, DFLI stock reached a trading volume of 12203819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

DFLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.44. With this latest performance, DFLI shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] Insider Position Details