Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain 1.10% so far this year. What now?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] loss -0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $24.47 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coterra Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Conference Call InformationDate: Friday, May 5, 2023Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Coterra Energy Inc. represents 764.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.52 billion with the latest information. CTRA stock price has been found in the range of $24.13 to $24.545.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 5806670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.94, while it was recorded at 24.52 for the last single week of trading, and 26.20 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]