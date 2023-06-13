Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] Stock trading around $16.72 per share: What’s Next?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.09 during the day while it closed the day at $16.72. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AIG Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the closing of its secondary offering of shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock. AIG, as the selling stockholder, sold 74.75 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 648 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge at a public offering price of $16.25 per share, which included 65 million shares initially offered and the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 9.75 million shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The gross proceeds of the offering to AIG, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses payable by AIG, were approximately $1.2 billion.

Corebridge Financial Inc. stock has also loss -5.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRBG stock has declined by -0.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.44% and lost -16.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CRBG stock reached $10.99 billion, with 650.80 million shares outstanding and 141.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 7352166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $25.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88.

CRBG stock trade performance evaluation

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, CRBG shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 16.82 for the last single week of trading.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.63. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Total Capital for CRBG is now 51.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.20. Additionally, CRBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] managed to generate an average of $1,058,312 per employee.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: Insider Ownership positions