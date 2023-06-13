Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Is Currently 2.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 1.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $63.32 at the close of the session, up 2.05%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Cognizant Joins AT&T Connected Climate Initiative, Commits to Helping Reduce One Billion Tons of CO2 Emissions by 2035.

Expanded collaboration with AT&T will help shared clients navigate the path to net zero.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has expanded its global collaboration with AT&T by joining the AT&T Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), an industry consortium dedicated to eliminating one billion tons (the Gigaton Goal) of CO2 emissions by 2035 through the use of connectivity solutions and technology.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now 10.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $63.48 and lowest of $62.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.86, which means current price is +12.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 6347607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.44, while it was recorded at 62.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.02 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.37%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]