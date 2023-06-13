Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Is Currently -4.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] price plunged by -4.48 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Clover Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Insurance revenue grew by 14% over Q1’22.

Insurance and Non-Insurance MCR improved to 86.6% and 96.1%, respectively.

A sum of 11878927 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.37M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $1.00 and dropped to a low of $0.946 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year CLOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.25. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8833, while it was recorded at 0.9902 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2803 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.35. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -80.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.69. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$516,530 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details