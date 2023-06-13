Citigroup lifts Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] loss -0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $9.36 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports May 2023 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for May 2023:.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of May were 23.1 million, up approximately 20 thousand from April 2023(1). While customers placing trades increased in May from April 2023, Monthly Active Users (MAU) declined to 10.6 million in May, down approximately 900 thousand from April 2023.

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 896.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.53 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $9.23 to $9.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 6496598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]