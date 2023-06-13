Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] gain 44.96% so far this year. What now?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KDNY] gained 58.32% or 13.99 points to close at $37.98 with a heavy trading volume of 22170917 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Chinook Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from Zigakibart (BION-1301) Phase 1/2 Trial in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) at the 60th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress.

Zigakibart Treatment Results in Rapid and Sustained Reductions in IgA and Gd-IgA1 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy.

It opened the trading session at $37.7705, the shares rose to $38.14 and dropped to $37.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDNY points out that the company has recorded 66.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -151.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 701.10K shares, KDNY reached to a volume of 22170917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDNY shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 478.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

Trading performance analysis for KDNY stock

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.31. With this latest performance, KDNY shares gained by 66.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.44 for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 26.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.55 for the last 200 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]