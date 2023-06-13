BofA Securities slashes price target on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] – find out why.

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] traded at a high on 06/12/23, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.84. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fortinet Deepens Its Dedication to Flexible Licensing with Expansion of FortiFlex Program.

Simpler Procurement and Usage-Based Licensing for Security Across Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and On-Premises Deployments Empowers Customers to More Easily Access the Solutions They Need.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5485670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortinet Inc. stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $55.64 billion, with 783.20 million shares outstanding and 633.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 5485670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $74.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6984.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FTNT stock performed recently?

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.77, while it was recorded at 68.69 for the last single week of trading, and 56.92 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 19.32%.

Insider trade positions for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]