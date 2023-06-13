BlackBerry Limited [BB] Stock trading around $5.23 per share: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $5.23 on 06/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.14, while the highest price level was $5.25. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Upstream Security Joins BlackBerry IVY Partner Ecosystem to Protect Software-Defined Vehicles from Cyber Threats.

The collaboration will enable automakers to expand coverage of their vSOC (Vehicle Security Operations Centers) while lowering cloud and connectivity costs by up to 80 percent.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a partnership with leading automotive cybersecurity platform, Upstream Security to enable automakers to strengthen the overall security posture of their vehicles, by leveraging the rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities from BlackBerry IVY®.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, BB reached to a volume of 6566204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions