BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is -87.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM that BIOLASE ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK TO HOLDERS OF ITS COMMON STOCK.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (“BIOLASE” or the “Company”), a global leader in dental lasers, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly-designated Series I Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, for each outstanding share of BIOLASE common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 16, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series I Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series I Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series I Preferred Stock).

All shares of Series I Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of stockholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by BIOLASE. Any outstanding shares of Series I Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by BIOLASE’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the effectiveness of the amendment to BIOLASE’s certificate of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split.

Over the last 12 months, BIOL stock dropped by -98.34%. The one-year BIOLASE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.04. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 million, with 32.81 million shares outstanding and 23.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, BIOL stock reached a trading volume of 7949217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -67.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.21 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1932, while it was recorded at 0.0766 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0647 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details