Bernstein lifts Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.12%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lufax Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, LU stock dropped by -74.08%. The one-year Lufax Holding Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.8. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.74 billion, with 2.28 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, LU stock reached a trading volume of 6753762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.12. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6984, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2292 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +73.84. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

LU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 10.65%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Insider Position Details