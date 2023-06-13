Auddia Inc. [AUUD] is 27.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.54 during the day while it closed the day at $1.22. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Auddia Announces Launch of Its faidr 3.0 Mobile App.

Auddia has launched faidr 3.0, the next evolution of its audio Superapp, with entirely new look and feel alongside more features and exclusive content offerings.

Auddia Inc. stock has also gained 192.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUUD stock has inclined by 23.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.00% and gained 27.08% year-on date.

The market cap for AUUD stock reached $15.77 million, with 12.58 million shares outstanding and 8.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 145312756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

AUUD stock trade performance evaluation

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 192.92. With this latest performance, AUUD shares gained by 130.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5075, while it was recorded at 0.5655 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9875 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.61.

Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: Insider Ownership positions