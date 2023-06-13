AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is 8.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] slipped around -0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.85 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Capivasertib in combination with FASLODEX® (fulvestrant) granted Priority Review in the US for patients with advanced HR-positive breast cancer.

Decision based on CAPItello-291 Phase III trial results which showed the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 40% vs. FASLODEX alone.

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now 8.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $74.05 and lowest of $73.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.56, which means current price is +18.13% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6950742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $80.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 141.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.67, while it was recorded at 73.77 for the last single week of trading, and 66.37 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]