Argus slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price surged by 2.38 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Company reports loss of $1.27 per share, adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share1.

Results reflect progress on Company’s key priorities of Nordstrom Rack improvement, inventory productivity and supply chain optimization.

A sum of 5949823 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.21M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $20.695 and dropped to a low of $19.54 until finishing in the latest session at $20.21.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.98. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 33.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.19, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 13.20%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details