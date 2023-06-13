Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] moved up 16.00: Why It’s Important

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] gained 16.00% or 0.52 points to close at $3.77 with a heavy trading volume of 7163556 shares. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Stellantis and Archer Host European Debut of Midnight eVTOL Aircraft at 2023 Paris Air Show.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Stellantis N.V. will attend the 54th edition of the 2023 Paris Air Show, starting June 19, 2023, to share progress toward scaling manufacturing of Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft as Archer prepares for planned commercialization in 2025.

It opened the trading session at $3.45, the shares rose to $3.88 and dropped to $3.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHR points out that the company has recorded 75.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 7163556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.67. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 59.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]