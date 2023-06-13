Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] moved up 55.88: Why It’s Important

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SFR] gained 55.88% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Appreciate Announces Receipt of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of its Form 10-Q.

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2023, and in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2023, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc. represents 28.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.03 million with the latest information. SFR stock price has been found in the range of $0.2902 to $0.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SFR reached a trading volume of 19148824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appreciate Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SFR stock

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.34. With this latest performance, SFR shares gained by 28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5197, while it was recorded at 0.3093 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2240 for the last 200 days.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SFR is now -0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR] managed to generate an average of $3,676,097 per employee.Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Appreciate Holdings Inc. [SFR]