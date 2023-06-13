Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] Is Currently -20.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MIMO] loss -20.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM that Airspan Networks Holdings Announces New Financing and Leadership Changes.

Today, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) (“Airspan”), a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, announced that it has entered into a new financing agreement with affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”). Under the agreement Airspan amended and restated the terms of its credit agreement with Fortress and certain other lenders to establish a new delayed draw term loan of $25 million. In connection with the amendment and restatement, Airspan agreed to issue the lenders new common stock warrants to purchase 5,912,040 shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

Airspan also modified the terms of its senior secured convertible notes to increase the principal amount to $52.5 million and increase the interest rate to 10%.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. represents 74.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.73 million with the latest information. MIMO stock price has been found in the range of $0.15 to $0.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, MIMO reached a trading volume of 5396099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for MIMO stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, MIMO shares dropped by -64.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.34 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4193, while it was recorded at 0.1793 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4221 for the last 200 days.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.05.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]