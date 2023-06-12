why Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.27

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] loss -0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $17.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Barrick Paves the Way for Reintroduction of White Rhino to Garamba National Park.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.75 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.11 billion with the latest information. GOLD stock price has been found in the range of $16.93 to $17.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.82M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 11026837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $23.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.70, while it was recorded at 17.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]