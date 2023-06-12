Wells Fargo slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Roku Announces the Election of Jeff Blackburn to its Board of Directors.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced it has expanded its Board of Directors with the election of Jeff Blackburn, who has a strong background in digital media and entertainment, at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in digital media and technologies makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “I look forward to his contributions to Roku as we grow our leadership as the TV streaming platform of choice for more than 70 million households.”.

A sum of 12509722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.81M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $74.9094 and dropped to a low of $69.20 until finishing in the latest session at $69.48.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.89. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $66.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.40 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.11, while it was recorded at 66.10 for the last single week of trading, and 57.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details