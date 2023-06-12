Wedbush lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] slipped around -0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.34 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Intel to Host Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar.

Intel’s David Zinsner and Jason Grebe to present at webcast event.

Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 8:30 a.m. PDT on June 21, 2023, to provide an update on the company’s internal foundry model. David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jason Grebe, corporate vice president and general manager of Corporate Planning, will discuss how Intel’s internal foundry model is designed to shift the way the company operates and drive a more efficient cost structure.

Intel Corporation stock is now 18.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $31.99 and lowest of $30.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.35, which means current price is +26.73% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 45.23M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 40115652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $30.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.71, while it was recorded at 31.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.93 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 6.03%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]