Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain 45.99% so far this year. What now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a low on 06/09/23, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.84. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM that CHRIS LICHT STEPS DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CNN WORLDWIDE.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, has stepped down, effective immediately.

As the company undertakes an active search for a replacement, it has put in place a strong interim leadership team comprising seasoned programming leaders Amy Entelis, EVP of talent and content development, Virginia Moseley, EVP of editorial, and Eric Sherling, EVP of US programming, as well as David Leavy, chief operating officer, on the commercial side.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25195104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at 6.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $34.15 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.41M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 25195104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]