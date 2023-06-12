Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.13%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that UATP Data Indicates Travel Industry Recovering Faster than Initial Projections.

Accelerated rebound in passenger travel propels global economic growth.

New internal data from global payment network UATP indicates that business travel is well on its way to a full recovery, defying some predictions that it would take until at least 2024 for a complete comeback. Leisure travel has also regained its full strength, showcasing a robust resurgence in the sector.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock rose by 2.77%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.33. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.14 billion, with 642.72 million shares outstanding and 640.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.69M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 14931748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $49.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 38.27 for the last single week of trading, and 34.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 34.27%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details