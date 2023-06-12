Wall Street Analyst Initiated PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. What else is Wall St. saying

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.05 during the day while it closed the day at $8.53. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM that Roc360 Further Expands its Leading Portfolio of Brands with Acquisition of Origination Assets of Civic Financial Services.

Roc Capital Holdings LLC (“Roc360”), a vertically integrated platform for residential real estate investors and a leading originator of business-purpose loans nationwide, today announced it has purchased the origination assets of Civic Financial Services (“CIVIC”), a subsidiary of Pacific Western Bank (“PacWest Bancorp”; Nasdaq: PACW).

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Under the terms of the transaction, CIVIC, one of the leading institutional private lenders in the United States specializing in originating residential business-purpose loans, sold its origination assets to Roc360. Excluded from the sale are previously originated, loans and loan servicing operations. Roc360 will use the storied and trusted brand name CIVIC, which will join Roc360’s growing portfolio of leading real estate brands, including Roc Capital, Finance of America Commercial¹, ElmSure, Wimba Title, and Tamarisk Appraisals.

PacWest Bancorp stock has also gained 11.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACW stock has declined by -30.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.56% and lost -62.83% year-on date.

The market cap for PACW stock reached $1.08 billion, with 117.93 million shares outstanding and 115.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.93M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 13256153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60.

PACW stock trade performance evaluation

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 40.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Insider Ownership positions