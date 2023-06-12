Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TAL Education Group [TAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $6.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM that EnerCom Announces Liberty Energy and Strive Asset Management as Keynote Speakers at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 13-16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

TAL Education Group represents 635.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.01 billion with the latest information. TAL stock price has been found in the range of $6.13 to $6.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 10658315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]