Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SentinelOne Inc. [S]. What else is Wall St. saying

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.25 during the day while it closed the day at $14.55. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Launches Virtual Data Centre in Australia.

Industry-leading autonomous security platform provider in league of its own in delivering innovations that empower local government organisations to enhance cyberdefenses and keep critical infrastructure and information safe in simple, compliant manner.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, today announced the launch of a new virtual data centre in Australia. The deployment, which comes on the heels of the company achieving Protected IRAP status for its market-leading Singularity™ XDR platform, will aid local government agencies and organisations in complying with data sovereignty requirements and bolstering the nation’s cyber defences.

SentinelOne Inc. stock has also gained 8.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has inclined by 4.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.15% and lost -0.27% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $4.36 billion, with 288.30 million shares outstanding and 230.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, S reached a trading volume of 9744022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 40.20%.

