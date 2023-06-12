Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $1.85 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.75, while the highest price level was $1.88. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AgBiome Leverages Ginkgo Strain Optimization Services to Optimize Agricultural Biological Pipeline.

By leveraging Ginkgo’s ultra high throughput encapsulated screening capabilities, AgBiome aims to unlock even higher performance of its microbial strain pipeline.

AgBiome®, Inc., a leader in global microbial innovation, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a partnership to optimize the performance of products in AgBiome’s pipeline of agricultural biologicals. Organizations developing next generation agricultural inputs can access Ginkgo’s platform to accelerate discovery and deployment of new products. By leveraging Ginkgo’s ultra high throughput encapsulated screening capabilities, AgBiome aims to provide growers with new and improved live microbial strain products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.47 percent and weekly performance of 14.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.00M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 28153558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 37.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3784, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9373 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 47.60%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions