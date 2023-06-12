Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is 15.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] loss -1.95% or -0.08 points to close at $4.03 with a heavy trading volume of 8496617 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM that Virgin Galactic Completes Successful Spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today successfully completed its Unity 25 mission to space. Mission specialists Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Huie and Luke Mays became the newest Virgin Galactic Astronauts as they evaluated the end-to-end astronaut training and spaceflight experience.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Company will now prepare for commercial spaceline operations beginning with the ‘Galactic 01’ mission planned for late June.

It opened the trading session at $4.14, the shares rose to $4.25 and dropped to $3.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCE points out that the company has recorded -12.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 8496617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 483.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]