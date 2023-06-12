Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, up 13.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] closed the trading session at $37.14 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.85, while the highest price level was $37.99. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Valvoline Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Tender Offer.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) (the “Company”), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to repurchase up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its common stock, which expired at 12:00 midnight, at the end of the day, New York City time, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company (“Equiniti”), the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 26,955,088 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the expected final purchase price of $38.00 per share, including shares that were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company expects to purchase 26,955,088 shares at a final purchase price of $38.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.024 billion (excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer). Included in the 26,955,088 shares that the Company expects to purchase are 639,299 shares that the Company has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares of common stock. As the Company expects to accept for purchase all of the shares which were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a price at or below $38.00, there is no proration factor. These shares represent approximately 16.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares as of June 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.75 percent and weekly performance of -3.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VVV reached to a volume of 8511126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $42.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.59.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 38.10 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 699.28. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $12,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

