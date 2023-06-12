Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain 142.74% so far this year. What now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.52%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CME Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

CME Federal Credit Union (CME), a credit union serving first responders and members across Central Ohio, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005334/en/.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock dropped by -25.97%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -152.48. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.71 billion, with 81.91 million shares outstanding and 69.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 10050723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 69.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 30.54 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.68. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$57,955 per employee.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details