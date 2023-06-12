United States Steel Corporation [X] is -10.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] slipped around -0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.35 at the close of the session, down -1.67%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM that U. S. Steel Issues 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report.

2nd annual report highlights the company’s progress driving meaningful change.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today issued its 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report, which emphasizes its strong commitment to fostering a culture that supports all employees.

United States Steel Corporation stock is now -10.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. X Stock saw the intraday high of $22.825 and lowest of $22.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.55, which means current price is +9.56% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, X reached a trading volume of 8688400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]