U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell -24.65% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.60% or -0.2 points to close at $32.86 with a heavy trading volume of 10585015 shares.

U.S. Bank

Photo: Alma Winkel, a commercial banker for U.S. Bank, outside her racing team’s vehicle.

It opened the trading session at $33.00, the shares rose to $33.36 and dropped to $32.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded -24.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.18M shares, USB reached to a volume of 10585015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $44.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 32.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.07 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]