Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $596.30 million, down -40.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, down -4.79%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sweetwater Brewing Launches New Refreshing Line of Ready-to-Drink Mixed Cocktails in a Can.

Introducing SweetWater Spirits.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. stock is now -40.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.68 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.12, which means current price is +0.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 21062269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $3.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3111, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9847 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.18. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$280,471 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]