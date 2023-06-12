The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI] Revenue clocked in at $273.50 million, down -62.42% YTD: What’s Next?

The Oncology Institute Inc. [NASDAQ: TOI] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.946 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The Oncology Institute (TOI) and Massive Bio Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Care and AI-enabled Cancer Research.

Under this visionary collaboration, TOI will be supported by Massive Bio with evaluating the eligibility of patients for TOI’s active clinical trial portfolio, utilizing their cooperative business model driven by AI and precision medicine. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and comprehensive diagnostic information, Massive Bio will empower patients and ordering physicians at TOI with clinical decision-support and clinical trial matching services.

The Oncology Institute Inc. stock has also gained 42.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOI stock has declined by -38.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.76% and lost -62.42% year-on date.

The market cap for TOI stock reached $49.30 million, with 73.45 million shares outstanding and 55.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 305.34K shares, TOI reached a trading volume of 23419419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOI shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Oncology Institute Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Oncology Institute Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

TOI stock trade performance evaluation

The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.59. With this latest performance, TOI shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5227, while it was recorded at 0.5030 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1191 for the last 200 days.

The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.89. The Oncology Institute Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Total Capital for TOI is now -42.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.83. Additionally, TOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Oncology Institute Inc. [TOI] managed to generate an average of $176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The Oncology Institute Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

