T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] moved down -14.42: Why It’s Important

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.086 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM that T2 Biosystems Announces Clinical Collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Implement and Evaluate the T2Bacteria Panel for Clinical Use.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country and we are excited to partner with them to bring our life-saving sepsis pathogen detection products to their patients and providers,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “The Vanderbilt Learning Healthcare System Platform provides a unique opportunity to show the benefit of rapid, culture-independent diagnostics and further demonstrate the value of the T2Bacteria Panel in rapidly identifying causative bacterial pathogens in septic patients.”.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock has also loss -30.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTOO stock has declined by -87.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -95.20% and lost -95.03% year-on date.

The market cap for TTOO stock reached $2.09 million, with 24.89 million shares outstanding and 24.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.54M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 83664888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

TTOO stock trade performance evaluation

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.78. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -74.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.96 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2832, while it was recorded at 0.0765 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8094 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Insider Ownership positions