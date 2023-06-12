SVB Leerink slashes price target on ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] – find out why.

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] jumped around 0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, up 34.72%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that ContraFect to Present New Data Demonstrating the Potential Efficacy of Its Engineered Lysins Against Antibiotic-Resistant Pathogens at ASM Microbe 2023.

ContraFect Corporation stock is now -74.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFRX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.21 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 363.20, which means current price is +115.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CFRX reached a trading volume of 27734422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022.

How has CFRX stock performed recently?

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.57. With this latest performance, CFRX shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5731, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 7.9011 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -347.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.02.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]